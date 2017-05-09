Pages Navigation Menu

Australia swears in first black African senator

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Australia, News

Australia’s first black African member of federal parliament was sworn in on Tuesday in Canberra. Lucy Gichuhi filled the South Australian seat in the Senate which was left vacant for over six months after the resignation of Bob Day from the Family First party. Gichuhi, 54, who has spoken openly about her faith, was warmly welcomed by senators from all parties, with hugs and handshakes, after she took the oath.

