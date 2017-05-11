Pages Navigation Menu

Austrian court jails Syrian for life for killing Assad soldiers

Posted on May 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An Austrian court sentenced a Syrian asylum seeker for life for murdering 20 wounded soldiers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army while fighting alongside an anti-Assad militia near the city of Homs, a court spokesman said. An interpreter had told the court that the 27-year-old man recounted the episode to him in Arabic, but the…

