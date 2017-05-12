Auto crash claims 12 lives in Kebbi

A ghastly accident involving an articulated vehicle along the Tsamiya-Bagudo road in Kebbi, has resulted in the death of no fewer than 24 persons.

The Sole Administrator of the Bagudo Local Government Area, Abubakar Zagga, told newsmen in a telephone interview that the accident occurred on Thursday night.

Although, information on the incident was still scanty as at the time of this report, Zagga said that the accident involved some people, who were mostly traders from Tsamiya, a border town with Benin Republic.

The Sole Administrator said the traders were on their way to Lagos, saying that 12 victims reportedly died on thee spot.

He said 12 victims on death role, were also admitted at the Koko/Besse Local Government Area hospital and six others at the Bagudo Council hospital, stressing that rescue operation was in place to save other victims.

Although, effort to speak with security officials on the accident was ongoing, an eyewitness, Abubakar Magaji, also told newsmen that more than 24 persons died in the accident.

