Avalanche of imported arms in peace time

Many Nigerians were taken aback last Tuesday when news started making the rounds that the Tin-Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again intercepted large quantities of guns of various sizes and designs as well as gun accessories. The 440 pieces of assorted types of pump action rifles were said to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Avalanche of imported arms in peace time appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

