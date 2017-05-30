Pages Navigation Menu

Averting renewed agitation in Niger Delta

RECENTLY, the Senate took an important decision to forestall renewed agitation and militancy in the Niger Delta region due to the financial challenges facing the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP when it directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to release the balance of N15billion meant to fund the programme. The upper legislative chamber also […]

