Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aviation experts react to appointment of transaction advisers – Daily Trust

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Aviation experts react to appointment of transaction advisers
Daily Trust
Aviation experts have expressed mixed reactions over the appointment of transaction advisers for the establishment of a national carrier, aviation leasing company and the concessioning of airports. It would be recalled that the Federal Government
FG approves N1.5bn for maintenance, 4 other projects in aviation sector (see list)NAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.