Awards aim to tell the African music story – Independent Online

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Awards aim to tell the African music story
THE ALL Africa Music Awards (Afrima) are embracing the musical talents of the entire continent. On Tuesday, the official calendar unveiling was announced in Sandton. The awards' main aim is to tell an African story and celebrate Africa's rich culture

Hello. Add your message here.