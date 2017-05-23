Pages Navigation Menu

Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports


Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu
Enyimba's Bartholomew Ibenegbu has described the lone goal away victory over Remo Stars at the weekend as the much needed boost the peoples Elephants need for the second stanza of the league. The Super Sand and Super Eagles midfielder said after …
