Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu

Enyimba’s Bartholomew Ibenegbu has described the lone goal away victory over Remo Stars at the weekend as the much needed boost the peoples Elephants need for the second stanza of the league.

The Super Sand and Super Eagles midfielder said after overcoming a shaky first stanza, the Aba landlords are determined to turn things around in the second stanza, adding that the team still stands a good chance of having a shot at the title.

“The away win to Remo stars for me, is a major boast which we intend to build upon, and coming at the beginning of the new stanza of the league means a lot to us. I believe we will have the push to approach the second stanza with more determination and if we can earn more points away we stand a chance of even winning the title you can’t rule that out, “he enthused

Mosquito as he is fondly called maintained that the Nigerian premier league has become very competitive which implies that a team needs to work very hard to jump the hurdles posed by contending teams.

“There are no easy matches any more in the league, every favourable result achieved comes with a lot of hard work and I believe we are on track and determined, he submitted

Enyimba who currently occupy the 6th position on the log will next tackle Sunshine stars in Akure in a tie Mosquito believes they also stand a chance of picking a good point.

“Our desire is to give every match maximum concentration and we believe we can get the needed points whether home or away, “he added

The post Away win a major boost for Enyimba -Ibenegbu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

