Awkward! Melania Trump Slaps off President Trump’s Hand in Front of World Media

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

For the US first couple’s visit to Israel, there was an unexpected awkward moment between Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. Walking down the red carpet at Ben Gurion Airport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, President Trump extended his hand to the First Lady, who promptly slapped it away in […]

