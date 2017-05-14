Pages Navigation Menu

Awoniyi on target again – SuperSport

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports


Awoniyi on target again
For the second week running Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Dutch side NEC Nijmegen as they beat Heerenveen 2-0 on Sunday. Arnaut Groeneveld's 23rd minute opener put the away side on their way to their second win in as …

