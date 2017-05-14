Awoniyi on target again – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Awoniyi on target again
SuperSport
For the second week running Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Dutch side NEC Nijmegen as they beat Heerenveen 2-0 on Sunday. Arnaut Groeneveld's 23rd minute opener put the away side on their way to their second win in as …
