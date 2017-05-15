Awoniyi’s goal seals NEC Nijmegen away win

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in his second straight match as he ensured NEC Nijmegen got a 2-0 victory over Heerenveen.

With Arnaut Groeneveld having put the visitors in front in the first half, the Nigerian netted his second goal of the season after replacing Kevin Mayi in the 55th minute.

The Liverpool loanee fired home the second goal courtesy of Dario Dumic’s pass in the 64th minute to seal maximum points.

After being a back-to-back hero for his Dutch side, Awoniyi will depart Holland a happy man after seeing out his season long loan deal from the Reds.

The victory is his team’s second win in a row and sees them finish 16th on the log with 34 points from 34 games to seal a relegation play-off spot.

