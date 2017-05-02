Aww… 24 years after her Son’s Graduation, 83-year old Kenyan Woman Finally visits Harvard University

A Kenyan lawyer Chris Mburu has shared a heartwarming story of how his mother visited Harvard University for the first time 24 years after he graduated from the institution. According to Chris’ post on Facebook, he couldn’t afford to fly her to the U.S. from their native village in Kenya for his graduation ceremony. However, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

