Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Awwwwn! Nadia Buari’s Sister Shares Cute Video Of Her Break Dancing When She Was Still Pregnant.

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So in light of mother’s day yesterday, Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari‘s sister, took to her IG page to share a really cute ‘n’ funny video of the actress break dancing while she was still pregnant.   The actress can be seen in the video looking like a hippie as she does some crazy dance steps …

The post Awwwwn! Nadia Buari’s Sister Shares Cute Video Of Her Break Dancing When She Was Still Pregnant. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.