Axel Tuanzebe Thanks Jose Mourinho After Making Full Debut

Axel Tuanzebe has thanked manager Jose Mourinho for handing him his full debut in the Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Axel Tuanzebe was one of the Red Devils’ star performers on the day, winning plenty of admirers on what was just a second appearance for the club in all competitions.

Tuanzebe has revealed that Mourinho instructed him to keep Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez quiet.

“The manager gave me one task – to stay with [Sanchez] and I seemed to do that quite well,” he toldMUTV. “But we didn’t win, so it doesn’t count as much.

“It is good to have the opportunity to play – the manager gives you a job and you have to show he can trust you for future games. It is all thanks to the manager because he gave me the opportunity. We didn’t get the win, which is a disappointment, but I’m chuffed personally.

“At first, you see all the fans and you think ‘flipping heck’, but when the game starts, you lose yourself in it and concentrate on doing your job. I feel in with the lads now. It also demonstrates to people that I can play and the lads have more trust in me, so it is a good feeling.”

