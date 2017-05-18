Ayade orders all appointees to wear made-in-Calabar clothes

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has ordered political appointees to start wearing clothes made in the Calabar Garment Factory. The governor gave this other shortly after being presented with samples of finished products from the factory. He said his government was determined to boost its patronage and make the factory economically viable. Ayade […]

