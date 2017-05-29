Ayade’s projects’ll boost tourism —Aide

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Commissioner for New Cities Development in Cross River State, Mr. George Abang-Ekpungu, has described Governor Ben Ayade’s projects as viable and relevant to the economy of the state and will boost the tourism sector.

Ekpungu spoke, weekend, in an interview with Vanguard shortly after the award and dinner night to mark the state’s 50th anniversary in Calabar.

He said that Ayade’s two years in office as governor had transformed the state from ‘civil service’ to an industrial hub following the viable projects executed by the governor.

The commissioner highlighted some of the projects to include the completed garment factory, the ongoing Calabar 21 Mega-Watts Power Plant and the state Rice City.

He listed others to include the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads across the state and mass housing for low income earners.

Speaking further, Ekpungu commended the governor for delivering two years of effective and vibrant governance, adding that salaries of civil servants in the state are paid as at when due.

According to him, his newly created ministry has recorded some successes in the area of developing new tourism cities with a view to increase the state revenue profile.

He explained that the ministry embarked on the establishment of three new cities across the state with a view to attract development in the area as well as drive tourism.

