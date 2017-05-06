Ayetoro kingship crisis: Call prophet to order, warring faction urges Ondo government

Warring faction in the Ayetoro community kingship crisis has urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to arrest the presiding prophet, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, for allegedly preaching strange doctrines that could lead to insurgency.

The leaders of the group spoke with The Guardian yesterday in Akure under the auspices of the Peace of Jerusalem raised an alarm that Ojagbohunmi is festering crisis in the riverine area of Ilaje LGA of the state.

The former Chairman of Ilaje LGA, Tola Alabere, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, said peace has evaded the community since Ojagbohunmi started his prophetic business in 2006.

Alabere alleged that the prophet had also been running a parallel government to forcefully ascend the throne of the Oba who also doubles as the spiritual leader of the community.

He revealed that Ayetoro, a coastal community with a theocratic form of government, has been under the control of Oba Micah Olaseni Ajijo who was installed as the 6th Ogeloyinbo in 2015. He stated that the community would resist any attempt by Ojagbohunmi and his group to usurp the throne through “religious fanaticism.” Ajijo maintains that he was legally installed and accused Ojagbohunmi of brainwashing some youths in the community under the guise of “prayer warriors” to destroy properties and urged security agencies to urgently wade into the crisis.

Reacting, Ojagbohunmi, accused Ajijo of imposing himself on the people in absolute contravention of the tradition and culture of the land.Ojagbohunmi who spoke through one of his aides, Mr. Victor Akinluwa, said he was unanimously ordained by the people of the community as their leader and “Alakoso” of the theocratic community in line with the founding principles of their ancestors.

Moreover, Akinluwa denied that he was breeding young boys who would serve as rebellion against the doctrines of the community, saying it was cheap blackmail.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

