Azeez set for Turkey move

Super Sand Eagles star, Abu Azeez will join a Turkish club this summer.

Azeez, a former Warri Wolves and Enyimba forward, starred for Nigeria at the just concluded FIFA Beach Soccer tournament in the Bahamas where he emerged as the team’s top scorer with five goals.

The 22-year-old striker, who was in talks with Lobi Stars FC of Markurdi before the Nigerian Professional Football League went on break, said that he is weighing his options carefully before joining a European club

“There are options at the moment which I am considering but a move to Europe in the summer will be better for me,” Azeez said.

“Definitely I will be signing a new deal in the summer.”

The post Azeez set for Turkey move appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

