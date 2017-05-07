BAAD 2017! Photos From Banky W And Adesuwa Etomi Introdoction
Check out photos from Banky W and Adesua Etomi introduction ceremony! Nigerian king of R&B and EME boss, Banky W sent the internet into meltdown with the official news of his engagement to his bride actress, Adesua Etomi. As tradition demands, over the weekend, the couple held an introduction ceremony to formally announce their plans […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!