Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BAAD 2017! Photos From Banky W And Adesuwa Etomi Introdoction

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Check out photos from Banky W and Adesua Etomi introduction ceremony!  Nigerian king of R&B and EME boss, Banky W sent the internet into meltdown with the official news of his engagement to his bride actress, Adesua Etomi. As tradition demands, over the weekend, the couple held an introduction ceremony to formally announce their plans […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.