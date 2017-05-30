Pages Navigation Menu

Babalola Borishade, ex-minister of education to be buried July 8

Posted on May 30, 2017

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Babalola Borishade will be buried on July 8. Babalola, who served as minister for four times, between 1999 to 2011, passed away on April 26. Borishade, survived by wife, Ireti Olubunmi and children, was born in Usi- Ekiti on March 7, 1946 into the Ebi Ilotin family. Dr Lamide Borishade, […]

