Babcock University Lecturer Donates About 120 Wheelchairs To The Physically Challenged.

Ayuba Mavalla A lecturer with Babcock University, Ilesha, Ogun State, who saw the need to assist the physically challenged has donated about 120 wheelchairs to them.This donation was made in Kaduna State. The state Commissioner for Women Affair and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, who made the presentation in Kaduna, said the beneficiaries were carefully …

The post Babcock University Lecturer Donates About 120 Wheelchairs To The Physically Challenged. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

