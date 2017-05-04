Pages Navigation Menu

Baby born with mother’s family planning device!

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mother who had an Intra-Uterine Device implanted into her to prevent her from becoming pregnant did not just get pregnant, her baby was actually born along with the coil that should have prevented his conception in the first instance. The mother, Mrs. Lucy Hellein was fitted with the 99 per cent effective contraceptive in August last […]

