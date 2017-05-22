Pages Navigation Menu

Babymama Of NURTW Boss Kokozaria, Actress Awele And Wife, Oyinda Battle On IG

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NURTW boss Kokozaria, celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and the women in his life; Actress Awele who he welcomed a baby with recently and his wife Oyinda, had a war of ‘shades’ on Instagram, while revealing how much they love their man. Here are posts the women made on social media.   Source: Instagram

Hello. Add your message here.