‘Bad economy’ as URA records Sh240bn shortfall in 9 months

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has recorded a shortfall of Shs 240bn in the first three quarters of FY 2016/2017 amidst a tough economic environment.

As a sign of the times, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week revised GDP growth for Uganda for FY2016/17 to 3.5% from government projections of 4.5%·

Addressing the media on Wednesday at URA headquarters, Commissioner General Doris Akol said because of a bad economy “we may fall short of the target.” (see stats below)

Akol said drought that hit agriculture sector, constrained demand and a hostile external market for Uganda were reasons among others that are behind the shortfall.

Shs 9.2 trillion has been collected, instead of Shs 9.4 trillion, in the first 9 months (3 quarters of FY2016/17)

However, in the month of March 2017 alone, Akol said, they collected Shs 1 trillion, representing a surplus of Shs 5.4bn and a growth of 13% compared to March 2016.

She said the collections so far indicate they will close in on their annual target of Shs 13.1 trillion at the end of next month.

“We have also tightened revenue leakage points and introduced new systems and procedures, enhancing revenue efficiency,” Akol told the press at URA’s Nakawa headquarters.

The post ‘Bad economy’ as URA records Sh240bn shortfall in 9 months appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

