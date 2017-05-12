Badru: 60 garlands for an Amazon

THE rocky city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital will come alive on Tuesday, May 16, as governors, captains of industry, diplomats, political bigwigs, royal fathers and well wishers converge there to felicitate with the former deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru, as she waltzes into the league of 60 in style.

Highly respected in the political circle, the ever-smiling Yewa-born politician served the Gateway State meritoriously as deputy to former Governor Gbenga Daniel for eight years. Little wonder acquaintances agree that she appears younger than the diamond age that she has attained, but she trudges daily with the energy of someone that is half her age. With her matchless charisma and panache, the former deputy governor has been able to mentor countless women in Ogun State and beyond on how to be a successful politician in a men dominated terrain.

The self-styled amazon, Alhaja Badru, though a leader of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been able to build her influence above party lines. Little wonder, the likes of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, her ex-boss, Daniel, among others, will be on hand next week to celebrate the woman of substance.

Clearly, Alhaja Badru’s influence and enthusiasm is not waning despite attaining the diamond age, same explains why she still empowers and supports her people in Yewa land, hence, the cult-like popularity she enjoys years after leaving the Oke Mosan Government House.

