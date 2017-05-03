Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bafana Bafana must sort out coach issue before Super Eagles clash – McCarthy – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Bafana Bafana must sort out coach issue before Super Eagles clash – McCarthy
Daily Post Nigeria
Former South Africa striker, Benni McCarthy, has called on the South African Football Association, to make a decision on the vacant head coach role, before they travel to play Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10. The Bafana
Bafana coach announcement imminentSport24

all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.