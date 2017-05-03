Bafana Bafana must sort out coach issue before Super Eagles clash – McCarthy – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Bafana Bafana must sort out coach issue before Super Eagles clash – McCarthy
Daily Post Nigeria
Former South Africa striker, Benni McCarthy, has called on the South African Football Association, to make a decision on the vacant head coach role, before they travel to play Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 10. The Bafana …
Bafana coach announcement imminent
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!