Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bafana coach Baxter ropes in Manchester United scout to spy on Nigeria – Goal.com

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Bafana coach Baxter ropes in Manchester United scout to spy on Nigeria
Goal.com
New South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has roped in a Manchester United scout to spy on the Nigerian squad in the French capital city, Paris. The British tactician, who was re-appointed earlier this month, will be in charge of Bafana Bafana against the
Bafana To Hit Lagos June 7 For Eagles As Baxter Searches For AssistantsComplete Sports Nigeria
Six Stars Who Could Take The Bafana CaptaincySoccer Laduma
New South African coach Baxter names squad to face NigeriaPrimenewsghana

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.