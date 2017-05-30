Bafana Coach Hires Man Utd Scout to Stop Eagles

South Africa coach Stuart Baxer is desperate to hit the ground running in his first match in charge of Bafana Bafana who travel to Nigeria for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10.

The 1996 African champions have never tasted victory in their 11 competitive matches against the Super Eagles.

Three-time African champions Nigeria beat the South Africans seven times, with both sides settling for draws on four occasions. Bafana’s only defeated the Eagles 2-1 in a friendly affair in the 2004 Nelson Mandela Challenge Cup in Johannesburg.

Baxter, who was re-appointed after an earlier stint with the Southern African superpower for one year (2004 to 2005), is looking to break Bafana’s hoodoo against Nigeria.

Reports on Monday say the Englishman is leaving nothing to chance ahead of the Uyo clash as he has decided to muster up all the resources to claim all points.

After sending Bafana team manager Barney Kujane to scout facilities at the Uyo Stadium on May 15, Baxter, 63, has reportedly deployed some of his assistants in Paris to monitor the Eagles, who are camped in the French capital ahead of the qualifier. The Eagles take on Togo in a friendly affair in Paris on Thursday.

The former Finland confirmed he had hired the services of a Manchester United scout for intelligence on the Eagles.

“I’ve gained some intelligence on Nigeria‚” Baxter said on Monday.

“I’ve got a Manchester United scout who’s helping us in Paris. I’ll get reports on their two games with Corsica and Togo. I’ve got video footage. I’ve got reports. I’ve got the Nigerian coach’s (Gernot Rohr) background. So by the time we come to the event (on 10 June), we’ll be quite well prepared.”

__________

