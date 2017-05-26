Bafana Star Mokotjo Out Of Super Eagles Clash, Ex-Madrid Player Phiri In

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa and FC Twente of Netherlands midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria due to injury.

Mokotjo’s injury was confirmed by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) on their official website on Friday.

According to SAFA, Mokotjo will now be replaced by Brondby of Denmark midfielder Lebogang Phiri who was in Real Madrid’s youth team from 2004 to 2005.

A statement on SAFA website reads: “The South African Football Association (SAFA) have received a full medical report concerning midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo in which the FC Twente medical team has also decided to operate the player on his long standing knee problem.

“This means the player won’t be available for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on 10 June 2017.

“Together with the knee operation, the medical team said the player will also undergo a wrist operation procedure.

“Lebogang Phiri of Brondby in Denmark has been called up in his place.”

The post Bafana Star Mokotjo Out Of Super Eagles Clash, Ex-Madrid Player Phiri In appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

