Bafana’s Baxter calls for football fixtures that allow rest – Business Day (registration)

Stuart Baxter has warned that South African football needs to plan against club fixture congestion so Bafana Bafana avoid underperforming. New Bafana coach Baxter has urged the South African Football Association and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to …
