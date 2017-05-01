Pages Navigation Menu

Bailout funds: CAN wants states probed‎ over diversion

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Monday, called for the immediate probe of States that allegedly diverted the bail funds released by the federal government. The Christian body, which described as unfriendly the situation of Nigerian workers, demanded increment in their salaries. The President, Youth Wing of CAN (YOWICAN), Engr. Daniel Kadzai noted that workers […]

