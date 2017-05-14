Ballad beats glitz as Portugal’s Sobral wins Eurovision – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment


Ballad beats glitz as Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) – A gentle romantic ballad challenged the Eurovision Song Contest's decades-long reputation for cheesy, glittery, unbridled excess – and won easily. Portugal's Salvador Sobral sang his Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both) in a high, clear …
Eurovision: Portugal's sweet number ends 49-year losing runIrish Times
Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest 2017The Sydney Morning Herald
Salvador Sobral Of Portugal Wins Eurovision Song ContestNPR
Metro –The New Indian Express –The Conversation AU –GMA News
all 942 news articles »

