Ballad beats glitz as Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision
Daily Mail
Ballad beats glitz as Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision
Daily Mail
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) – A gentle romantic ballad challenged the Eurovision Song Contest's decades-long reputation for cheesy, glittery, unbridled excess – and won easily. Portugal's Salvador Sobral sang his Amar Pelos Dois (Love For Both) in a high, clear …
