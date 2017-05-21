Balogun doubtful for Corsica friendly

The Super Eagles might be without the services of Leon Balogun for their forthcoming international friendlies against Corsica (May 26) and Togo (June 1) in France due to injury.

The right fullback had to replaced after 18 minutes in the Bundesliga clash between Cologne and Mainz at RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday afternoon.

The initial prognosis is that Balogun sustained a thigh injury which might keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks.

In the coming days, the Nigeria international will be subjected to tests to determine the severity of his injury and the time frame for his return to training.

William Troost-Ekong, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem are the remaining central defenders named in Nigeria’s roster for the friendlies with Corsica and Togo.

The post Balogun doubtful for Corsica friendly appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

