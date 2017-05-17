Bamaiyi: EFCC re-arraigns Ajudua over $10.3m fraud

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewodo

Lagos—Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday re-arraigned a Lagos socialite, Fred Ajudua, before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding a former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt-Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi of $10.3 million.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to a 28–eight count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences and obtaining money by false pretences brought against him by the commission.

Ajudua was arraigned after Justice Oyefeso had in a ruling dismissed his application dated Jan. 6 challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him.

According to EFCC, prosecutor, Mr. S.A. Atteh the defendant committed the alleged conspiracy and fraud in 2004 alongside five alleged accomplices while he was in prison.

The alleged accomplices are – Mrs Oluronke Rosulu, Alumile Adedeji also known as Ade Bendel, Mr Kenneth, Mr Jonathan and Princess Hamabon William.

ask that the bail granted to the defendant by the Court of Appeal to continue,” Quakers said.

Justice Oyefeso acceded to Norrison’s request and granted bail to Ajudua on the subsisting bail conditions granted to him by the Court of Appeal.

The post Bamaiyi: EFCC re-arraigns Ajudua over $10.3m fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

