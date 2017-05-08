Pages Navigation Menu

Ban on live bands at joints: No plan to backtrack — LASG

By Monsur Olowopejo

Lagos State Government yesterday said it will not backtrack from earlier ban on live bands at restaurants and food joints in the state.

Some weeks ago, the government, worried by indiscriminate featuring of live bands with the  attendant noise pollution, announced prohibition of such act at open places, particularly in the residential areas.

General Manager of the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Adebola Shabi, an engineer, said that the government was not planning to backtrack from its earlier decision.

And to enlighten the operators on government decision, Shabi noted that the agency would be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow, saying the government was  ready to sensitise the operators of clubs, hoteliers, restaurants and relaxation spots on what they need to do to not to violate  the regulations.

Shabi said: ‘’We are calling them so as to sensitise them on what  needed to be done as regards soundproofing, safety, health and impact of their activities on the lives of other residents, who equally have the right to peaceful living. We will give them the guideline, the time frame on how to operate.”

