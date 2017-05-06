Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BANKADESUA: FIRST NOLLYWOOD FAiRYTALE MARRIAGE – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

BANKADESUA: FIRST NOLLYWOOD FAiRYTALE MARRIAGE
Nigeria Today
LIFE imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life” is an anti-mimesis philosophical position that has just played out in the love story of new celebrity couple; Nigerian singer, rapper, label owner and actor Oluwabankole Wellington, aka Banky W and …
Banky W and Adesua already told their love story in made for you videoGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.