BANKADESUA: FIRST NOLLYWOOD FAiRYTALE MARRIAGE

LIFE imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life” is an anti-mimesis philosophical position that has just played out in the love story of new celebrity couple; Nigerian singer, rapper, label owner and actor Oluwabankole Wellington, aka Banky W and award-winning actress Adesua Etomi whose marriage engagement was announced on May 3, 2017 – a surreal mix of fact and fantasy – earning the excitement of many.

As the two entertainers become man and wife today, following a traditional marriage at the bride’s Lagos family house in Maryland, Ikeja, the reality of a relationship that, though planted sparingly, sprouted from the duo’s interpretation of a couple’s characters in the biggest Nollywood box office earner, The Wedding Party, will remain a reference point for a long while, and perhaps, a comparison to the usually controversial-eroding celebrity marriages in the entertainment industry.

Just as many doubted the authenticity of the engagement, which had a suspicious timing, knowing that the couple were on the set of The Wedding Party’s sequel, veteran colleagues of the couple, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Mo Abudu, Sola Sobowale and Kemi Adetiba among others were on hand to dismiss the possibility of a marketing stunt for the star-studded film.

“For these top celebrities sending congratulatory messages, the news of the engagement must be real,” people say, assuring themselves that their intelligence is not being taunted with another marketing stunt.

“It’s actually real guys,” said Obi Asika on a social media forum. Just as Richard Mofe-Damijo asserted; “Very real. …Been working with the couple. Both are my peeps.”

“It’s like the first real fairytale engagement in Nollywood that I can remember. Others before now were folk tales by moonlight,” quipped Charles Novia. He added: “Two ‘Ajebutter’ lovers in the entertainment industry getting engaged. That’s a Fairy Tale Engagement. Retro the past ones we know through the years; it’s either ‘Ajekpako’ meets ‘Ajebutter’.

The groom could not convince anyone less, with his two-part social media epistle. Here is how he put it:

“Dear Susu, …I knew pretty early in the process that I wanted to spend forever with you. Prayed about it fervently. But it took you FOREVER (okay fine… maybe a year and a half or so) to see things my way. But I kinda knew all along… I was just waiting for you to catch up.

“In that time, I got engaged to you in my “Made For You” music video… and then by coincidence, we both got cast to get married in “The Wedding Party” movie… But all the while we were the very best of friends. I guess, in our case, real life will now imitate art.

“I’m not sure what the future will bring, but I’m completely sure that I am ready to face it with you by my side. I pray that God continues to build me into the kind of man that you deserve. I love you Susu.. I feel safe and at peace with you. You mean the world to me. Thank you for agreeing to be my lover and best friend. Thank you for agreeing to be my wife.”

Allaying all doubts, he said: “The timing of this may make some people think this is promo for another video, or a movie. It isn’t. Ironically, everyone who has seen us together in art, or in life, always insists that we have amazing chemistry. I guess you can say we have been hiding in plain sight. I fell in love with an Actress. Now my life is a movie. In February of 2017, I asked Adesua Tolulope Oluwaseun Etomi to be my wife. She said Yes.”

Fans may not be privy to Adesua’s yah in the real sense of it; not that scripted line from ‘The Wedding Party”: Her actual expression, her state of ecstasy or if she betrayed her calmness by jumping at Banky W’s proposal, but one could read between the lines as published in her social media post.

“Our friendship opened my eyes to a lot of things. Opened my eyes to the type of man Olubankole is and WHAT A MAN. WHAT A MIGHTY GOOD MAN. Olubankole, Your Heart is pure and good, to the very core. You are proof that God is real; you are proof that what’s on the inside is greater and so much more powerful than what we see on the outside and you are the evidence of what I hoped for. I bless God for entrusting my heart in your hands because I know it’s safe. You are everything I prayed for and so much more.

Thank you for praying with me, fasting with me, always making time for me, laughing with me, and caring more about me than yourself. Thank you for being kind, loving and full of Integrity. And I’d like to say one more thing. I’m SO SORRY that it took me sooo long to realise that it was you. It has always been you. It couldn’t have been anyone else.

In February 2017, you said you couldn’t be without me and asked me to be your wife and I said YES because I can’t be without you. It will be an absolute pleasure and one of the greatest blessings of my life to walk the path of life with you. Thank you for being who you are. My goodluck charm, my King, my lover, my bestfriend. I love you till eternity and beyond. No, This Is not a movie. Future Mrs. W.”

At a time when holes in celebrity marriages are blamed on too much media exposure, some entertainers are a bit worried for the couple. “I just pray that the public display will eventually not end in shackles. With all the marriage drama happening on social media, one begins to wonder if it isn’t better to keep private love matters private,” one said.

“We can only pray for them and hope for the best. There are exceptions to every rule,” replied another.

“Yes o. Prayer must follow oh, because the devil walks around like a roaring lion seeking whom to devour. When we put our businesses out there, (private or otherwise) we should be ready for war; spiritually and otherwise. Devil dey fight marriages wella,” the former concurred.

However, for ‘Editor in Chief and Publisher of Genevieve Magazine, Mrs. Betty Irabor, the present media hype is just a spur-of-the moment, as the couple have a history of keeping their private affair private.

She said: “So happy about this new trend where celebs spring engagement and wedding surprises. I hope the trend catches fire. Less shared the better!”

Indeed, Bank W’s best friend and husband of celebrity OAP, Tunde Demuren attested to their maturity with privacy. “He asked. …She said yes” Love you guys!!! Congrats Susu&Bubba. This was tough keeping coded for so long,” he said on Instagram.

Corroborating this, Nigerian hip-hop recording artist and entrepreneur, Chukie Edozien, aka Lynxxx, described it as the biggest secret he has had to keep. “Officially the biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep in my entire life! Congratulations brother! It’s been a long time coming!”

