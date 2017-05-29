Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banking Under Buhari: Growth mired by deteriorating asset quality – Vanguard

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Banking Under Buhari: Growth mired by deteriorating asset quality
Vanguard
THE banking industry recorded sluggish growth within the first two years of the President Buhari administration. Even that marginal growth was mired by phenomenal increase in non-performing loans, NPLs, occasioned by combination of naira depreciation, …
Nigeria Still Battling Crisis of ConfidenceAllAfrica.com
Economy bleeds as CBN pursues elusive naira stabilityThe Punch
The Dollar and the Naira Exchange Rate: Searching for a stableDaily Trust
THISDAY Newspapers
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.