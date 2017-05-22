‘Banks’ deposit base not threatened by Savings Bond’ – The Nation Newspaper
'Banks' deposit base not threatened by Savings Bond'
The Group Chief Finance Officer, United Bank for Africa Plc, Ugo Nwaghodoh, has said the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is not a threat to commercial banks' deposit base, adding that the N2.067 billion raised in the maiden offer, does not …
