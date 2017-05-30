Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banks lose N2.19b to fraudsters in 2016, says CBN – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Banks lose N2.19b to fraudsters in 2016, says CBN
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday said that Deposit Money Banks lost a total sum of N2.19bn to fraudsters in the 2016 fiscal period. 19,531 fraud cases were reported for banks in 2016 as against 10,743 recorded in 2015, according to the CBN …
Banking Under Buhari: Growth mired by deteriorating asset qualityVanguard
Nigeria on a rough road to recoveryTheCable
Nigeria: Despite Flashes of Recovery, Nigerian Economy Remains in DistressAllAfrica.com
Ventures Africa –Naija247news –Oxford Business Group –Nigerian Bulletin
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.