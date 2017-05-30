Banks lose N2.19b to fraudsters in 2016, says CBN – The Nation Newspaper
Banks lose N2.19b to fraudsters in 2016, says CBN
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday said that Deposit Money Banks lost a total sum of N2.19bn to fraudsters in the 2016 fiscal period. 19,531 fraud cases were reported for banks in 2016 as against 10,743 recorded in 2015, according to the CBN …
