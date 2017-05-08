Banksy’s New Mural Sums Up Brexit Beautifully

The identity of Banksy, and whether or not he is actually one person or a collective (HERE), remains a question that fascinates millions around the world.

Dover might be most famous for its white cliffs, but now it can add a massive Banksy mural to its list of reasons to visit.

Appearing on Sunday morning, no doubt worked on under the veil of darkness. here’s what the Guardian had to say:

The artwork emerged overnight on the Castle Amusements building near the ferry terminal, which connects the UK with mainland Europe. The mural, which was confirmed by Banksy’s representatives to be a genuine work by the elusive artist, is his first comment on the Brexit vote last year. The stars of the flag “stand for the ideals of unity, solidarity and harmony among the peoples of Europe”, according to the EU website.

The Dover artwork is across the Channel from Calais, where a Banksy mural appeared at the main refugee camp in 2015, showing the Apple founder, Steve Jobs, whose biological father was a Syrian immigrant.

And if you want to get up close and personal here you go:

At least over on the French side they’re showing a little more foresight, voting Macron over the reprehensible Marine Le Pen, whilst the British slowly rue the fact that they shot themselves in the foot thanks to some Grade A manipulation from the ‘Leave’ campaign.

Remind me how much money is actually being redirected to the NHS?

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

