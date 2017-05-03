Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banky W, actress Adesua Etomi set to get married

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Olubankole Wellington Nigeria’s Rythem and Blues singer aka Banky W and Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi are set to get married.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi in her Instagram page announced her engagement to Banky W.

The post Banky W, actress Adesua Etomi set to get married appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.