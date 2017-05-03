Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W announces engagement to actress Adesua Etomi

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment, Music

The biggest ‘love’ news in the Nigerian entertainment industry in recent times arguably broke on Wednesday morning with the announcement by of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, musician Banky W that he is engaged to actress Adesua Etomi. Banky W, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning,  announced that he proposed to Adesua in February this year. The musician and the actress were the lead cast in the movie Wedding Party and actually got married in the popular flick which mirrors Nigerian marriage ceremonies.

