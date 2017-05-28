Banky W, Dakolo, Iwobi’s Father Celebrate Arsenal’s FA Cup Triumph; P-Square Congratulates Gunners’ Fans

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

The outpouring of excitement over Arsenal's FA Cup title win on Saturday against Chelsea was not limited to football players and coaches as Nigerian entertainers have also joined in the celebrations, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Musician and producer Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W in the Nigerian Music industry who is an Arsenal fan tweets his feelings about the victory but obviously not in support of manager Arsene Wenger remaining in the saddle.

"Congrats to Arsenal on winning the FA Cup. Now professor Wenger please use sense and ride off into the sunset as a winner. We've had 13 in a row, it's enough na…, " Banky W tweets.

Soul singer, Timi Dakolo ,who shot a television commercial for a popular Nigerian bank at the Emirates in 2015 starring Arsenal players; Theo Walcott, Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta writes the following message on his twitter handle:

"Yes we did it…no one thought we would. Good one lads. #Ospina #Sanchez #Per, " Dakolo celebrates.

Female music producer DJ Cuppy, real name; Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, who is daughter of billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola tweets her excitement at the result.

"We did it!!! 100@Arsenal #FACupFinal #WengerIn.#

Father of Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi, Chuka Iwobi, writes on his Facebook page: "FA Cup winner… too many reasons to thank the Lord."

Meanwhile Peter Okoye, one of the Okoye twin brothers who are widely known by their stage name, P-Square is a Chelsea fan but he shows spirit sportsmanship in his tweet.

"Congratulations to all Arsenal fans. You guys tried. Didn't watch the game cos I was…(airborne). #upChelsea #IrepBlues," Peter Okoye who was in Douala, Cameroon writes on his Twitter page.

