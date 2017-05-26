Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN

Banky W is out again with another lovely tune “Heaven” this time dedicated to his heartthrob, Adesua Etomi. The Chris Cubeta produced track is off the coming “Songs About U” EP and was written by Banky himself. Announcing the release on his Instagram page, he said: Heaven (Susu’s Song).. now playing on YouTube. Off the […]

The post Banky W dedicates New Song “Heaven” to Adesua Etomi | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

