Banky W Passionately Romances Adesua Etomi After She Said Yes! | PHOTOS
More photos have emerged from the famous proposal that has been trending since yesterday. Pictured above is when he asked her to marry her, and pictured below is when she accepted his proposal and kissed him.
The post Banky W Passionately Romances Adesua Etomi After She Said Yes! | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!