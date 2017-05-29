Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banky W Spotted Prostrating To Dele Momodu In Public, Shames Davido’s Lyrics “Dele Na My Boy” (Photos)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Over a year ago, when singer Davido had a clash with the uncle of his baby mama Chief Dele Momodu, he openly disrespected him and even dragged him in his lyrics, however,a much older Banky W has shown that not all entertainers were born in the age of Davido. Banky W has just endeared himself …

The post Banky W Spotted Prostrating To Dele Momodu In Public, Shames Davido’s Lyrics “Dele Na My Boy” (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.