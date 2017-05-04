Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos
Bankole Wellington, Nigerian singer has shared photos of his beautiful fiancee on set as they progress with the part two of the Wedding Party. Wedding Party Star, Banky W shared pictures of some scene from the part two of the movie. Banky W who married Adesua Etomi in the first part of the movie uploaded …
The post Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi Flaunts Baby Bump | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!