BankyW and Adesua Rocks A Matching Pair Of $695 Gucci Sneakers In Dubai (Photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s favourite couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, who are currently in Dubai for a movie shoot, were spotted wearing a matching pair of a $695 Gucci sneakers. The couple who stood opposite each other for a ‘leg photo session’, wore a beautiful silver colored sneakers.

Here are beautiful photos of the ‘so in love’ couple;

 

