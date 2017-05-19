BankyW and Adesua Rocks A Matching Pair Of $695 Gucci Sneakers In Dubai (Photos)

Nigeria’s favourite couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, who are currently in Dubai for a movie shoot, were spotted wearing a matching pair of a $695 Gucci sneakers. The couple who stood opposite each other for a ‘leg photo session’, wore a beautiful silver colored sneakers.

Here are beautiful photos of the ‘so in love’ couple;

The post BankyW and Adesua Rocks A Matching Pair Of $695 Gucci Sneakers In Dubai (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

